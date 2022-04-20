Gauri Khan to endorse jewellery brand

New Delhi: Entrepreneur and wife of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan has been named the ambassador for boutique jewellery brand Mahesh Notandass Fine Jewellery. Gauri has been brought on board as Mahesh Notandass continues its celebration of the dauntless spirit of women and their noble value in all relationships. �The exclusive bond with Mahesh Notandass is rooted in my wonderful experiences of many jewellery purchases from their Bandra store (in Mumbai). Their high design quotient and premium client servicing has amplified their beautiful designs. I look forward to the launch of the divine and luxurious upcoming collection in our new campaign,� Gauri said in a statement. She will be featured in a series of print and online ads for Mahesh Notandass. These are shot by ace Bollywood photographer Dabboo Ratnani and styled by Kavita Lakhani. Gauri will be seen adorning regal heirlooms, signature diamond pieces, heritage jewellery, cocktail bijoux along with gold ornaments. Renu Oberoi, exclusive designer for Mahesh Notandass, has also designed an exclusive collection for the upcoming bridal/festive season. �Gauri Khan brings in a revered perspective of the modern Indian woman by reaffirming that an adoring mother and a celebrated wife can successfully and happily manage to be an accomplished entrepreneur, a Bollywood producer, a versatile designer, and much more. "Her choices in jewellery embody the adherence to family values while following international fashion trends. She personifies luxury which is the core of our brand. Looking forward to an amazing relationship as we embark on this exotic journey,� said Mahesh Jagwani, chief managing director, Mahesh Notandass Fine Jewellery. Previously, the brand has had a fabulous run with Neetu Singh and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni as they exemplified the mother-daughter bond to perfection. IANS