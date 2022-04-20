Gaurav Chandel murder: Fingerprints inside car in focus

Ghaziabad: The Greater Noida police have recovered the car of Gaurav Chadel, 8 days after he was found murdered on January 7. The police said Chandel's car was found abandoned on Tuesday.

The Greater Noida police recovered the car from Akash Nagar colony on Tuesday night. The car was 'locked' at the time of recovery.

On January 6, Chandel, who was working as a regional manager in a multi-national company in Gurugram, went missing along with his car when he was returning home on January 7.

A Ghaziabad police official told IANS: "Some fingerprints have been found on the car. These fingerprints were present on the steering, doors and seats. Some of these belong to Chandel while the others belong to an unknown person".

However, the number of criminals involved in Chandel's murder can not be ascertained by the STF which claims that it will crack the case soon.

On January 6, Chandel was talking to his wife over phone and informed her that he has reached near home and will soon be there. After waiting for several hours, the family approached the police but the policemen ignored them saying "will search him in the morning".

Meanwhile, at around 4 a.m., the relatives found Chadel's body with bullet injuries on his head from backside.

The murderer left Chadel's body on the spot and fled with his SUV.

The murder sparked protests in Greater Noida after which three-four policemen were suspended.

Later the probe was handed over to the Special Task Force (STF) which is investigating the case.

-- IANS