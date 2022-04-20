Gauahar Khan: Love making the most of my time

Mumbai: Actress Gauahar Khan says she loves making the most of her time and exploring new avenues to connect with people.

"I love making the most of my time and exploring new avenues to reach out to as many people as I can with my work," Gauahar said while talking about how she manages to multi-task.

Talking about what has been keeping her busy, she said: "I have been spending a lot of time with my mom amidst the lockdown to avoid boredom."

When asked about her love for cooking, she said: "I love to cook and have spent more time cooking as opposed to gossiping inside the ''Bigg Boss'' house."

She expressed her views in a conversation with Kusha Kapila in an episode of "Go Fun Yourself", which streams on Voot.

--IANS