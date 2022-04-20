Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar's marriage is one month old, actress pens mushy note

Mumbai: Actress-model Gauahar Khan on Monday posted an Instagram note celebrating one month of marriage with Zaid Darbar, thanking him for being her best friend and her partner in her life.

Gauahar, who tied the knot with choreographer Zaid Darbar on December 25, wrote: "1 month Anniversary, would probably not mean much to ppl , but for me it's the celebration of finding my true Love , my bestest Friend , my partner in the super times and my backbone when things go wrong . @zaid_darbar thank you for being just unbelievably AMAZING. Thank you for Loving me like I have never known love could be . I love you HUSBAND. #Gaza #25Dec2020 Happy one Month Jaanu."

The actress also shared fresh pictures from their wedding festivities.

In the photographs, the couple are seen dancing. The first picture, from their wedding reception, has them performing a romantic duet, and the second is from the mehendi ceremony. The third picture has them make a style statement in yellow.

Gauahar was last seen in the web series, Tandav, which also features Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Kumud Mishra, Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Kritika Kamra, Sarah Jane Dias, Dino Morea, Anuup Soni, Sandhya Mridul and Shonali Nagrani.

—IANS