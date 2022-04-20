Gauahar Khan loses 3.5 kilos in 20 days

Mumbai: Actress Gauahar Khan has lost 3.5 kilos in just 20 days.

Taking to Instagram, Gauahar posted a picture of her "lean" look.

"Orange and the New black ! I've lost 3.5 kgs in 20 days ! Loving this lean look," she captioned the image, in which she is seen sporting an orange tank top.

Netizens were impressed with Gauahar's transformation.

A user commented: "I think you lost weight due to continuous up down from Bombay to Pune."

Responding to the user, Gauahar wrote: "kinda true".

Gauahar travelled to Pune last month to take care of her ailing father, who reportedly underwent surgery at hospital there.

