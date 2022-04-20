Gauahar in talks for 'Suryaputra Karna'

Mumbai: Actress Gauahar Khan has been approached to play the role of Vrushali in upcoming TV show �Suryaputra Karna�. Vrushali is the love interest of Karna. She is someone who is totally besotted with Karna and often talks a lot. The makers found Gauahar's personality perfectly suited to the character in the show, according to a source. Gauahar has appeared in films like �Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year� and �Ishaqzaade�. Her TV credits include �Bigg Boss 7�, �Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 3� and �India's Raw Star�. �Suryaputra Karna�, which will be telecast on an entertainment channel, is expected to go on air in June end. IANS