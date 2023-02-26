GATI IIT Roorkee Collaborates With AICB To Conduct 'Personality Development Workshop For Visually Impaired Girls'

Roorkee (The Hawk): Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee) under Gender Advancement for Transforming Institutions (GATI) and All India Confederation of the Blind (AICB) collaborate to conduct 'Personality Development Workshop for Visually Impaired Girls' on February 22-23, 2023 at BSBE Auditorium, Roorkee. The workshop is an interactive session with visually impaired current and Alumni of IIT Roorkee students. Multiple sessions covering various aspect of personality development, such as miracle morning routine for reprogramming personal reality, role of mental well-being and personality development, exploring creative and innovative dimensions, training sessions on effective communication using Johari's Window (it's a technique used for improving an individual's self-awareness and development in group situations.), time management, setting priorities, customizing experiences to life events and Cultural program presentation by girls from AICB, were conducted, among others.

The All India Confederation of the Blind (AICB) is a body of blind persons vigorously advocating for and seeking gainful employment for persons with visual disabilities and working relentlessly towards promoting their employability, skill building and capacity augmentation. In this context of educating, training, awareness raising, building self-confidence, expansion of choices, increased access to and control over resources, IIT Roorkee has also initiated several initiatives for women, including SAKUNTALA (Scheme for Aspirants of Knowledge Under Talent Advancement) Fellowship and Age Relaxation for female Faculty in Institute Research Fellowship, among others. Prof. Pranita Sarangi, the nodal officer GATI also said that the workshop is first-of-its-kind workshop is a sensitization event for our community towards the challenges of visually challenged individuals.

The two-day workshop was organized by GATI, IIT Roorkee in support with student team members. The event was graced by Prof. K K Pant, Director, IIT Roorkee, Dr. Manjula Rath, Coordinator, AICB and Prof Akshay Dvivedi, Dean Sponsored Research & Industrial Consultancy, IIT Roorkee and Prof. Pravindra Kumar, Head Department of Biosciences and Bioengineering. Among other speakers included Assistant Manager at Grant Thornton, who has visual disability. They interacted as role models with all participants. Prof. Tashi Nautiyal, Prof. Dept. of Physics, Former Manager, Anushruti Academy of Deaf (AAD) also shared her experience of working with visually challenged B Tech students at IIT Roorkee. Also, HOD Ophthalmology Department, AIIMS, Rishikesh; Clinical Psychologist, National Institute for the Empowerment of Persons with Visual Disabilities (Divyangjan), Dehradun; Commanding Officer, 3UK CTR, NCC; Associate Dean of Innovation and Incubation, IIT Roorkee were also present. Participants were highly motivated by interacting with IIT students and listening to their stories and how they have overcome the challenges of visual impairment.

A visit was conducted to the Anushruti Academy for the Deaf (AAD). AAD is a humble social initiative of the Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT R) located on IITR campus. The school delivers quality education to differently able children with speech and hearing impairments in and around Roorkee, Uttarakhand. At Anushruti Academy for the Deaf, Manager and Joint-manager, AAD and principal AAL along with students with hearing impairment interacted with the girls from AICB. At the TIDES business incubator, at IIT Roorkee the participants interacted with two startup companies working on products to help people with disabilities. The closing ceremony saw presentation of Certificates to the participants of AICB by Prof. K.K Pant.

Prof K K Pant, Director, IIT Roorkee, said, "It goes without saying that AICB represents an admirable blend of passion and pragmatism. And we are obliged to join hands in this two-day personality development workshop that aims to equip visually impaired youth with vital career skills. This is among many social initiatives that IIT Roorkee has dedicated itself towards promoting employability, skill building and capacity augmentation with equal and pronounced emphasis for visually impaired girls."

The Coordinator of AICB, Dr. Majula Rath said that, "All India Confederation of the Blind has been actively working towards the empowerment of visually impaired women by providing them with necessary facilities and engaging in activities to promote a budding sense of self-worth and independence in their day-to-day life. And this personality development program in collaboration with GATI IIT Roorkee is a step towards encouraging women to build up their confidence and to hone their hidden talents."

Swati Tomar, one of the participants from AICB said that, “We have never attended such workshop so far. I am very thankful to Dr. Manjula Rath who provided this opportunity and thank the faculties of IIT Roorkee for organizing this event. We have leant so many new things at this workshop that is going to be very helpful. We have learnt how to meditate, how to manage our time, how to set our goals, how to deal with our emotions and challenges in life. We have also leant how we can be creative and become entrepreneurs. Everyone at IIT Roorkee were very nice to us and we thank all from the bottom of our heart. We are going to apply all the learnings in our life.”