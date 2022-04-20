    Menu
    Gathering For Namaz, Roza-Iftar During Ramzan Not Allowed In U'khand: Official

    April20/ 2022


    Dehradun: Gathering for offering namaz and roza-iftar will not be allowed during Ramzan in Uttarakhand to maintain social distancing, an official said on Friday. Uttarakhand DG (Law and Order) Ashok Kumar said COVID-19 lockdown restrictions will strictly be followed in the state even during Ramzan.

    "I want to make a few things clear. There will be no collective namaz, neither in mosques nor at homes. Collective roza-iftar too will not be allowed," the director general said.

    The DMs and SPs can permit recitation of azan at a low volume in their areas, Kumar added. PTI

