    Menu
    World

    Gates Foundation CEO: India uniquely credible to highlight Global South issues

    author-img
    The Hawk
    March25/ 2023

    New Delhi: According to Mark Suzman, CEO of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, India's G20 presidency would be crucial to promote the objective of improving health and digital public infrastructure in developing countries.

    While western nations are distracted with geopolitical crises like the war in Ukraine, Suzman argued, India can play a significant role in maintaining global emphasis on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the development requirements of billions of people throughout the world.

    While in India this week, the CEO of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation stressed the importance of keeping the plight of the world's poor at the forefront of conversations about international conflicts and confrontations.—Inputs from Agencies

    Categories :WorldTags :Mark Suzman G20 India SDGs
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in