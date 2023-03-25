Gates Foundation CEO: India uniquely credible to highlight Global South issues

New Delhi: According to Mark Suzman, CEO of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, India's G20 presidency would be crucial to promote the objective of improving health and digital public infrastructure in developing countries.

While western nations are distracted with geopolitical crises like the war in Ukraine, Suzman argued, India can play a significant role in maintaining global emphasis on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the development requirements of billions of people throughout the world.

While in India this week, the CEO of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation stressed the importance of keeping the plight of the world's poor at the forefront of conversations about international conflicts and confrontations.—Inputs from Agencies