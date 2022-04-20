Gastro Ward At SRN Hospital Sealed After Patient Tests +Ve In UP's Prayagraj

Prayagraj: After a patient admitted in the Gastro department of the Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital associated with the Moti Lal Nehru Medical College tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the ward has been sealed and 14 people of the hospital, including three senior residents, have been quarantined, official sources said on Thursday.



According to sources, a 26-year-old youth, hailing from Chakiya in Sarai Mamrez area, had some problem in his stomach, following which, he was admitted to the Gastro ward of the SRN hospital on May 18. His sample was drawn on May 19 for the coronavirus test which came back positive as per the reports obtained on Wednesday.

The patient was then shifted to the Corona ward and the patients from that ward were shifted elsewhere. The ward was later sealed after sanitization. UNI



