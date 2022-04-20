Chennai: Drone company Garuda Aerospace continues to fly high by bagging three more drone based anti-coronavirus sanitisation contracts, including one from Bhopal Smart City Development Corporation, said a top company official.

"We have now secured three more contracts for drone based anti-coronavirus sanitisation operations. The contracts are from Bhopal Smart City Development Corporation in Madhya Pradesh, Kurnool Municipal Corporation and Nuzvid Municipality both in Andhra Pradesh," Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Managing Director of city-based Garuda Aerospace, told IANS on Monday.

According to him, the drone team currently in Andhra Pradesh will be moved to Bhopal to execute the project. New teams will reach Andhra Pradesh.

Garuda Aerospace has already bagged anti-coronavirus drone based sanitisation orders from smart cities like Varanasi, Raipur, Chennai and Hyderabad.

Varanasi is a star Parliamentary constituency that has sent Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Lok Sabha. The sanitisation operations in Varanasi began on Sunday.

--IANS