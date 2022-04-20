Garuda's drones to sanitise PM constituency Varanasi

Chennai: Star constituency Varanasi that has elected Prime Minister Narendra Modi as their representative will see drones flying around spraying anti-Coronavirus disinfectant.

"Two of our drones will spray anti-Coronavirus disinfectant in Varanasi soon. The Varanasi Smart City Limited has given us the order. The approximate area proposed to be sanitised will be about 10,000 sq.m. which includes tall buildings, hospitals and others," Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Managing Director of city-based Garuda Aerospace, told IANS.

According to him, the sanitization operation is time bound and to be completed by April 14.

"We will deploy two drones and five member team for the Varanasi project," Jayaprakash added.

Queried about reaching Varanasi during the lockdown period he said: "We are looking at travelling by a cargo plane. The Varanasi Smart City Ltd has issued a letter requesting to extend their cooperation to us in this connection."

Recently, Garuda Aerospace had bagged the order to sanitise Chhattisgarh capital Raipur with drones. Raipur is one of the cities that comes under the Smart Cities Mission.

Jayaprakash said drones provide new age automation and we have now operations in three Smart Cities - Raipur, Varanasi and Chennai.

He said the company with its drones carried out sanitation operations at an electricity sub-station near here.

--IANS