Garmin India launches digital smartwatch

Garmin India, a unit of Garmin Ltd, the global leader in satellite navigation on Wednesday announced the launch of digital smartwatch VivomoveHR.

"VivomoveHR is the perfect amalgamation of chic and technology. The fascinating thing about this stylish hybrid watch is that it features a crystal touchscreen with a discreet display, which means the precision hands show the time and dynamically move away when you swipe through your messages, heart rate, and other features," the release stated.

This hybrid smartwatch can monitor your heart rate 24*7. It has wellness monitoring tools such as all-day stress tracking and relaxation timer to help you manage your stress levels and maintain a healthy lifestyle. This latest product by Garmin includes fitness monitoring tools and displays the steps taken, calories burnt, distance travelled, and heart rate.

Commenting on the launch, national sales manager Ali Rizvi said, "We are very happy to announce the launch of VivomoveHR in India. A unique feature of VivomoveHR is that the watch hands dynamically move out when you interact with the touchscreen and then move back to the correct time when you are done. It assures to win the heart of fitness enthusiasts who don't like to compromise on fashion."

"VivomoveHR has an amazing battery life to keep up with your active lifestyle; it can last up to 5 days in smart mode and up to 2 weeks in watch mode. You never have to start or stop your activity timer each time you begin walking. The smartwatch is full of intelligent features such as smart notifications, weather, find my phone, music control, find my watch, and is compatible with iPhone, Android, and Windows," the release further added.

This stylish hybrid smartwatch is available in black colour and large size and priced at Rs. 15,999.

