Garhwali & Kumaoni Language Centres To Be Set Up In Universities: CM Rawat

Dehradun: Chief Minister Mr. Trivendra Singh Rawat interacted with the media at a local Hotel on Rajpur Road on Sunday. Chief Minister said that the state government has taken several steps to improve the higher education. It has been decided to honour five teachers, who have done outstanding work in teaching and research. This award will be known with the name of Dr. Bhakt Darshan. Garhwali and Kumaoni language centres will be set up in the universities. The aim is to promote regional languages.

Chief Minister said that the personalities of Uttarakhand, who have done special work in various fields, will be honoured with the honorary Degree of Doctorate in Science by different universities of the state. There are many such talents that cannot come under the PhD format. But due to some special reasons, the universities are honouring with a doctorate degree. Chief Minister has appreciated this initiative of universities. Kumaon University has selected Padma Shri Prasoon Joshi and Uttarakhand Open University Pritam Bhartwan for the degree of doctorate. In its first convocation of Doon University will confer upon honorary Degree of Doctorate to folk singer Dr. Narendra Singh Negi and Kanpur MP and former Human Resource Development Minister Dr. Murali Manohar Joshi.

Chief Minister said that to promote Sanskrit, Ved and Yoga, it has been decided by the universities to make it mandatory in the form of special courses. This is a commendable step. Lot of brain storming was done on the issue during the Gyan Kumbh held for the upliftment of Higher Education in Haridwar on 3rd and 04th November. Gyan Kumbh will prove to be a big milestone in leaving its mark for a long time in the field of education.

Higher education minister Dr. Dhan Singh Rawat said that the state government has decided to hold the convocation function in universities every year. In this sequence, the convocation ceremony of Doon University will be organized on November 30, 2018.

On this occasion Vice Chancellor of Doon University Dr. Chandra Shekhar Nautiyal and Dr. Harshvanti Bisht were present