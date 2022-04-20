Garbage Engulfed In Fire At Haldwani Trenching Ground

Haldwani: Amid growing concerns about air pollution, fire continued to rage in the garbage dump at Haldwani's trenching ground on Wednesday.

Taking cue of the situation, Nainital District Magistrate (DM) Savin Bansal said, "The trenching ground comes under the twin jurisdiction of Haldwani-Kathgodam Municipal Corporation. They have been asked to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for solid waste management so that the problem of fire causing miseries and hardship of the people living in the trenching ground area can be resolved".

The rotting garbage releases methane in the air and can easily catch fire, especially during summer and rainy days.

The smog from it also adds to air-pollution menace.



