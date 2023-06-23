Gangster wanted in two murder cases nabbed after exchange of fire in Delhi

New Delhi: Police in Delhi said on Friday that the Special Cell had arrested a member of the infamous Hashim Baba gang who was wanted in connection with two murder cases that occurred in the Ghazipur area of Delhi on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Mohd Zahid, a native of Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh.

H.G.S. Dhaliwal, Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell), stated that on the night of June 22-23, they obtained information that Zahid would come to the Paper Market in Ghazipur to meet his associate in order to commit some heinous crime.

"Acting upon the tip-off, a trap was laid near the Shiv Mandir behind Paper Market. At around 1:30 a.m., Zahid was spotted there on an Apache motorcycle," Dhaliwal said.

After surrounding Zahid, the police force asked him to surrender. However, the suspect, realising he was surrounded by the police, pulled out a pistol and began firing at the intruders. The Special CP stated that the police opened fire in self-defense, wounding Zahid in the left foot.

Zahid was rushed to the Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital for treatment.

Police records show that at a young age, Zahid was influenced by a criminal from his village named Samarpal and started committing crimes with him.

"Later, he joined the Vijay Lamba gang. Before his arrest, he was a key member of the dreaded Hashim Baba gang. On May 28, 2020, the accused along with Hashim, Aman, Guddu and Sachin had killed a freelance reporter named Haider in the Bhajanpura area," the officer said.

On May 10 of this year, Zahid and his associate Sageer held a Ridha Metal Company worker at gunpoint in the Sadar Bazar area and robbed Rs 55 lakh from him.—Inputs from Agencies