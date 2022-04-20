Gangster, Three Aides Held At Dehradun In Joint Operation Of Punjab, U'khand Police

Dehradun: Harsimarandeep Singh alias Sema, one of the most wanted gangster of the district, was arrested from Dehradun on Sunday afternoon following a joint operation by the Uttarakhand and Faridkot police, two pistols and a car have been seized from them.

A case against Sema and his men has been registered at Dehradun cantonment police station.

IG of Bathinda range Mukhwinder Singh Chhinna said at Faridkot the identity of Sema's aides is yet to be verified after getting a tip-off about his location. A police team led by CIA inspector Amritpal Singh Bhatti and 16 policemen left for Dehradun this morning and nabbed the gangster with the help of Uttarakhand police, belonging to Behbal Kalan village of Faridkot.Sema was being chased by the police after he killed Ravinder Kochhar, an industrialist in Jaito town of Faridkot in July. He was declared a proclaimed offender by a local court two years ago and already facing four criminal cases, including two of murder, Sema and his unidentified accomplice were booked by the Jaito police in Kochher's murder case. Sema was the only absconding member of Ranjit Singh Gurbax Singh Sevewala gang, three members of this gang Karamkot Singh alias Bunty Dhillon (25), Jaspreet Singh alias Jassa(21) and Nishan Singh alias Nishan(24) was killed in Dabwali area of Sirsa in an encounter with the police in June last year. Gurbax Singh was the head of this gang and was arrested soon after this encounter.

IG Chhina said the accused would be brought to Punjab for interrogation on production warrant.UNI



