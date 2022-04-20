Gangster held after encounter in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar

Gautam Buddh Nagar: A alleged gangster carrying Rs 25,000 bounty was nabbed following an encounter on Chakrasenpur road here, the police said.

"An encounter took place between criminals, SOG Greater Noida and Dadri Police. One gangster Sumit Bhati who was carrying Rs 25,000 bounty suffered bullet injuries in the encounter. He has been referred to the district hospital. His accomplice escaped," Rajesh Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone 3 told reporters here.

"Some days back, mobile phones were looted from truck drivers. One from those phones, a bike and country-made pistol have been recovered from him. Bhati was wanted in several cases," he said. (ANI)