Gangster Bishnoi’s key operatives arrested in Punjab

Chandigarh: Amidst the ongoing drive against gangsters, Punjab Police’s State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) on Tuesday busted an extortion racket, backed by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, with the arrest of its two key operatives after recovering two .32 bore pistols along with two cartridges from their possession.

Those arrested have been identified as Tarlochan Singh, alias Rahul Cheema, of Chandigarh and Harish, alias Harry, alias Baba, of Haryana's Jhajjar.

AIG, SSOC, Ashwani Kapur said they have received inputs that some members of the Bishnoi gang were making calls to extort businessmen and influential persons of Punjab and adjoining states, and were planning to execute target killings in the area.

He said police teams arrested accused Tarlochan Singh after recovering one pistol along with two cartridges on Monday, followed by the arrest of the other accused Harish with one pistol on Tuesday.

The AIG said preliminary investigations have revealed that both the arrested people had made profiles on social media platforms where they used to flaunt arms and ammunition to lure the youth and radicalise them to work for the gang. The accused used to offer high-profile lifestyles to innocent youth by promising them a good amount of money in return, he said.

He said the police procured three days of police remand of both the accused after producing them in the local court and further investigations are on to apprehend other members of the module.

—IANS