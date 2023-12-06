Gangster behind Karni Sena chief's killing demanded Rs 1 cr from Gurugram bizman: Cops

Rajasthan Gangster's Extortion Demands: Links to Gogamedi Murder, Threats to Businessman, and Rajasthan Police's Pursuit for Justice Amid Rising Tensions.

Gurugram: Gangster Rohit Godara, who has taken responsibility for the murder of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, had recently demanded Rs 1 crore in extortion from a former local councillor and a businessman, police said on Wednesday. The gangster is said to be linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

While an FIR was registered at the Bilaspur police station on the complaint of businessman Rakesh Kumar, no headway was made in the case.



After Gogamedi's murder, there is panic in the Kumar household with the businessman, who owns a petrol pump, claiming that he was threatened over the phone by Godara thrice in one month.

A resident of Bilaspur Khurd village, Kumar said he demanded security from the police but was provided with only one constable.



On October 14, Godara first called the businessman and threatened to kill him if he did not pay Rs 1 crore. However, Kumar lodged an FIR and did not pay the money.



The second call came on October 25 with the gangster reiterating his demand. On November 10, Godara made the third call to Kumar and asked Kumar to "prepare his bier" as he did not want the money anymore due to the delay.



"It is difficult for me to get out of the house. They have issued threats and police are making no efforts to catch them," Kumar told PTI.



However, a senior police officer said the case is under investigation.



Gogamedi was shot dead in the living room of his house in Jaipur on Tuesday.



The Rajasthan Police on Wednesday formed an SIT to nab the two accused who allegedly killed Gogamedi for "backing" the enemies of Godara.



The gangster lived in Kapuriasar in Lunkaransar, Bikaner before fleeing the country in 2022.



Godara was the main accused in the murder of Bhinvraj Saran in Sardar city of Churu in 2019 and he had also taken responsibility for the murder of gangster Raju Thehat.

