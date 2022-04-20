Gangster Act Invoked Against Vikas Dubey's Financier

Kanpur: Businessman Jai Bajpai who was arrested in Kanpur on July 20 for helping slain gangster Vikas Dubey with arms and money, will now be booked under the Gangster Act.

According to a release by the Kanpur police, three brothers of Jai Bajpai -- Rajat Kant Bajpai, Ajay Kant Bajpai and Shobhit Bajpai -- are also being booked under the Gangster Act since they were also involved in the nefarious activities of their brother.

Earlier, Jai Bajpai and Dablu, another aide of Bajpai, were booked under the Arms Act and criminal conspiracy under Section 120 B.

During his house search, more than 20 cartridges were found missing and Jai Bajpai could not explain the missing ammunition.

Bajpai, sources, said was the link between Vikas Dubey and his political and bureaucratic contacts.

Dubey was killed in an encounter on July 10. He was the main accused in the killing of eight policemen in Bikru village on July 3.

The remaining accused in the Bikru massacre have already been booked under National Security Act. Five were killed in encounters between july 3 and 10 with police before Dubey was shot dead.