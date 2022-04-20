Gangster's Mother Unhappy Over Razing Of Village House

Lucknow: A PETA hoarding with a photograph of a goat, asking people not to slaughter it, was removed from the Uttar Pradesh capital following the objection by a senior Sunni cleric.

President of the Islamic Centre of India, Maulana Khalid Rashid Firangi Mahali sent an email to the Lucknow Police Commissioner demanding removal of the controversial hoarding.

The Maulana objected to the hoarding by placing a photo of the goat before the festival of Bakrid.

"Bakrid is expected to be celebrated on July 31. Why such a hoarding is being put up just ahead of the festival?" the cleric queried

Two complaints were also lodged with the Kaiserbagh police demanding the removal.

The message on the hoarding reads, "Main jeev hoon, maans nahi, hamare prati nazariya badlein, vegan banein" (I am a creature, not meat. Change your perspective towards us, turn vegan)".

Such hoardings have been put across the country by PETA which works for animal rights.

A letter was also sent by the director of Centre for Objective Research and Development (CORD) Athar Husain.

"Muslims observe ''qurbani'' (sacrifice) on the festival. The hoarding is sending out a wrong message, it is objectionable. The community strongly objects to it," he added. --IANS