Gangotri, Yamunotri Shrines To Reopen On April 18

Dehradun: The gates of the sacred Gangotri and Yamunotri shrines in Uttarakhand will open for devotees on April 18, 'Akshaya Tritiya' - a day considered holy by Hindus, an official said on Friday.

According to the stars, as read by astrologers and priests, the Yamunotri shrine will be opened amid chanting of vedic hymns at 12.15 p.m. while the gates of the Gangotri shrine will open on 1.15 p.m.

The two shrines are part of the annual 'Chaar Dhaam' religious pilgrimage circuit which draws millions every year. The decision was taken at a meeting, said Kriteshwar Uniyal, secretary of the temple committee.