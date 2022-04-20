Ganga Would Be Clean By 70 To 80% By March Next: Gadkari

Varanasi: Union minister for Road Transport & Highways, Shipping and Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation Nitin Gadkari on Monday announced that Ganga will be clean by around 70 to 80 per cent by March next.

He also said that to maintain continuous flow of water in river Ganga efforts have been made and from March onward every-time there would be at-least 2 feet of water from its start to its end.

The announcements were made by the minister during a programme on inauguration of several projects of his ministry by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his parliamentary constituency at Wazidpur on Monday.

" We have almost completed Rs 10,000 crore project to clean Ganga and when Mr Modi will complete 5 years, in March next, 70 to 80 per cent of the river would be clean besides the flow of the water in the river would be at least 2 feet everywhere," he said.

Mr Gadkari, said that his department was working overtime on 268 projects underway by his department in which 8 projects are in Varanasi.

The Union minister also announced that very soon cruise service for tourism would commence between Varanasi and Prayagraj( Allahabad)." We are working on the project when a cruise will complete the journey between Prayagraj and Varanasi in just 90 minutes," he said.

Talking about the launching of the inland waterway service in the country, he said that it is the cheapest mode of transport and besides it will get job opportunity too. " We will soon use ethanol for running of cargo ships which will give another boost to the sugar mills of UP," he said. The Union minister said that in the 5 year rule of the NDA, investment to the tune of Rs 2 lakh crores would be made on the highways. UNI