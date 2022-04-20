Haridwar: As part of Namami Gange initiative, a "Ganga Swacchata Pakhwada" (16-31 March 2017) has been organized by National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) and Ministry of Water Resource, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Government of India. This campaign invites citizens to come together and contribute towards keeping river Ganga clean. Centre for Environment Education (CEE) has been designated as nodal agency by NMCG to conduct this campaign along Ganga covering prime cities and towns. The campaign is aimed at creating awareness and ownership among citizens about cleanliness and sanitation and to develop a sense of pride for the city on the banks of the river Ganga and the importance of keeping the river clean.

Pakhwada has been observed along 5 Ganga basin States covering Uttarakhand, UP, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal. State agencies like State Programme Management Groups (SPMGs), Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) etc. and urban local bodies, district administration, PRIs, lcoal NGOs, schools and colleges will join this campaign.

During the Pakhwada, awareness and action activities such as shram daan, door to door campaign, Ganga Chaupal, exhibition, school level competitions, public meetings, pad yatra, rallies, adopt a ghat, pledge campaign, etc. has been done.

Public outreach has also been done using mediums like sms, radio jingle, mobile van etc. CEE has developed variety of resource material to motivate public to take action for saving river Ganga.

The closing ceremony of the Ganga Swachhata Pakhwada will be organized at Malviya Dweep, Har Ki Paidi on 31st March, 2017 from 14:00 hrs to 17:30 hrs. Honourable Minister Ms. Uma Bharti, Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Government of India, Mr. Sanjeev Balyan, Minister of State, Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Mr. U. P Singh, IAS, Director General, National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), Mr. Akhil Kumar, IPS, Joint Secretary (Administration) and representing the Uttarakhand Government, Mr. Madan Kaushik, Minister of Urban Development, Mr. Adesh Chauhan, MLA, Ranipur, Swami Shri Yatishwaranand, MLA, Haridwar, and Mr. Suresh Rathore, MLA, Jwalapur will grace the occasion. The programme will include, few cultural performances, competitions for children and youth, Ganga Swachhata Pledge, cleaning drive and addresses by the dignitaries.



