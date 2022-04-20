Ganga Kayak Festival Organised In Uttarakhand

Dehradun: The eighth edition of Ganga Kayak Festival was inaugurated by MLA Vinod Kandari in Devprayag on Monday.

The festival is jointly organized with Uttarakhand Tourism Development Council and The Adventure Sports Society is witnessing participation of 45 male and 6 women athletes from Russia, Australia and Nepal.

On the first day of the event, in male sprint category, India's Ayodhya Prasad stood first followed by Nepal's Man Bahadur Kandel with Rishi Rana of India coming in third.

In the women's category, Elizabeth Heath of Australia came in first followed by Ekaterina of Russia and Anna of Russia in the third position.

The events were organised along the flowing stream of the Ganges.

Secretary Tourism Dilip Javalkar said, "Such events give encouragement to the local youth working in the field of adventure tourism."

He said that the event was an initiative by the local youth.

He said that Kayaking activities in the state are being promoted worldwide and the tourism department is committed to encourage such events in future as well.