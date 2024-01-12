Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb: Iqbal Ansari, Former Babri Litigant, Presents Miniature Ram Temple Model to his Gunner

Witness the spirit of Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb in Ayodhya as Iqbal Ansari, former Babri litigant, extends an interfaith gesture by gifting a miniature Ram Temple replica to his gunner. Ansari, a key figure in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute, shares his perspective on the upcoming Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony scheduled for January 22. Embracing unity in diversity, Ansari encourages a harmonious celebration, emphasizing the significance of Ayodhya as a religious hub.

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh): Ayodhya showcases a new testament to Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb as Iqbal Ansari, a former litigant in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land suit, recently acquired a miniature replica of the Ram Temple to gift to one of his associates.



In explaining his choice, Iqbal stated, "This is a replica of the Ram Temple. People have different faiths. I bought it to gift to my gunner. The demand for these types of items has increased, so I decided to purchase one."



It's worth noting that Iqbal Ansari has received an invitation to attend the upcoming Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony, scheduled for January 22 in Ayodhya. The invitation comes from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra Trust.



Iqbal Ansari, known for his earlier association with the Babri Masjid, had also received an invitation to attend the 'bhoomipujan' ceremony of the Ram Mandir held on August 5, 2020.



Taking a stance on the upcoming event, Ansari took a subtle jab at the Congress party, stating, "I belong to Ayodhya, and the land here is religious. People express their devotion to the city. All opposition parties are against it, but we are not opposing it. We are saying, come to Ayodhya, take a holy dip in the Saryu river, cleanse your body and mind."



He continued, "There is no need to oppose it; 'pran pratishtha' is going to take place. People should come and give an account to the Lord of whatever they did in their lives and seek his blessings."



On the other hand, the Congress party, on Wednesday, respectfully declined the invitation to the inauguration ceremony, accusing the BJP of using Ayodhya as a 'political project' and characterizing it as a 'BJP/RSS' event. The party emphasized that religion is a personal matter and criticized the BJP for turning the temple into a political endeavor.



"While abiding by the 2019 Supreme Court judgment and honoring the sentiments of millions who revere Lord Ram, Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury have respectfully declined the invitation to what is clearly an RSS/BJP event," the Congress stated.

