Ganga Gets A New Breath Of Life In Kanpur City

Kanpur: Located on the west bank of Ganga River, Kanpur is a densely populated city famous for its leather industries. The city produces an estimated 450 million liters of daily municipal sewage and industrial effluent whose major portion was flowing directly into the holy river until recently.

However, with the launch of the Namami Gange Programme that aims to clean and rejuvenate Ganga, the picture changed quickly as 13 out of 16 major drains in Kanpur have been completely tapped and the sewage and industrial effluent has been diverted to Common Effluent Treatment Plants (CETPs). In November 2018, over a century-old Sisamau drain, which produces over 140 MLD of sewage, was completely stopped from discharging sewage into the Ganga.

This was the biggest drain-tapping initiative untaken at a cost of over Rs. 60 crore.

The sewage has been diverted via pipelines to two sewage treatments plants (STPs) on the outskirts of the city 80 million liters a day.