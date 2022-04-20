Gang who stole luxury cars on demand busted, 4 held

New Delhi: Delhi Police have busted an inter-state gang of auto-lifters who stole luxury cars from Delhi, UP, Bihar and NCR on demand. Six luxury SUVs, digital lock breaking tools, a large number of duplicate keys, car locks and ECMs of different brands of cars were recovered from them.

The accused have been identified as Mohd. Sajid, Sonu, Akash and Munna Khan. All of them have a history of crime while Sajid alone has 15 cases registered against him in Bihar.

The police team got a lead after a Scorpio car was stolen from Chattarpur Enclave in New Delhi.

During the investigation the team from Maidan Garhi police station scanned CCTV footage of nearby places and found that two-three persons came in an auto and stole the vehicle within minutes by using car breaking tools.

After technical surveillance, the driver of the auto was located. During interrogation he disclosed the names of his associates Sajid and Sonu.

Later, both Sajid and Sonu were arrested and five stolen cars (One Brezza and four Scorpios) and a large number of digital lock breaking tools along with master keys, digital tab, car locks and Engine Control Modules (ECMs) were seized from them.

"The interrogation revealed that the accused used to steal cars on demand from persons in Bihar. They revealed that some other persons were also involved in the crime who are being traced," said DCP South Atul Thakur.

—IANS