Gang rape victim attempts suicide over police inaction in UP

Muzaffarnagar: A 23-year-old gang rape victim allegedly tried to commit suicide over police inaction at a village in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district.

The woman attempted to end her life by consuming poison on Friday, Station House Officer (SHO), Jhinjhana, Rajkumar Sharma said.

Two people are accused in the case and one of them was arrested on Friday.

The woman is undergoing treatment at a hospital, the officer said.

Family members claimed that she was upset over the police not taking adequate action against the perpetrators.

The woman was raped by the youths on August 5, according to the complaint lodged by her father. He has also alleged that the youths had threatened his daughter with dire consequences if she reported the matter, the SHO said.

Sharma said the matter is being investigated and a search had been launched to nab the other accused.