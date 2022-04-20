Gang-Rape Survivor, Her Parents, Consume Poison Outside SSP Office

Varanasi: A gang-rape survivor, along with her parents, consumed poison over the apathetic attitude of the authorities outside the SSP office here on Monday.

All the three were rushed to the Deen Dayal Hospital after people saw them vomiting outside the SSP office. Their condition was stated to be critical.

Doctors attending on the three said all of them have consumed some poisonous substances and treatment was underway.

Police sources here said that the family was trying to persuade the police to take action against the rapists as they alleged that there was laxity in the action. However, police said that two people, including one Vishal Maurya and one a TTE, at the Cantonment railway station Jameel Alam have been arrested.

But police has taken no action against another accused Utkarsh which is said to be the reason for the survivor's family to take such extreme step. According to the incident, the survivor was lured by three people and taken took to Mumbai on the pretext of giving her a break in the film a few months back. Later, they gang-raped her in Mumbai. Meanwhile, as per the report, the accused also killed the survivor's brother and threw his body in the Ganga. UNI