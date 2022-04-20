Gang-Rape Survivor Attempts Self-Immolation Against Police Inaction

Unnao: An alleged gang-rape survivor attempted self-immolation in front of district magistrate's office here over inaction of police on her complaint.

The survivor, along with her family members, is protesting against the cops of Makhi police station for not arresting all the culprits on Thursday.

As per the girl's allegations, she was abducted from her house in Makhi area and gang-raped by three people on July 1, 2019. Although an FIR was registered in the case but only one of the three accused has been arrested.

The girl has also alleged that the other accused were roaming free and threatening her continuously.

Mother of the survivor has claimed that the police is just giving them assurance, but nothing has been done so far. She said that they were forced to take this extreme step as they were not being heard.

Speaking to media on the issue, Circle Officer Shashipur, Gaurav Tripathi said, ''As per the written complaint by the girl, a case under section 376 was registered and three people were named in it. One of the accused has been arrested and sent to jail while two others who are absconding will be caught soon.''

Previously, Makhi police station of Unnao was in news for expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar who was accused by a local girl of gang-rape. The policemen posted at Makhi police station were also suspended as the case hit the headlines in national media. The main accused Sengar is already in jail while the case has now been transferred to Delhi after the orders from the Supreme Court of India. UNI