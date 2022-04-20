Gang of two-wheeler thieves busted, 38 bikes recovered

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Cracking down on vehicle thefts, Haryana Police have claimed to have arrested two persons including mastermind of the vehicle theft gang from Nuh district. Police have also recovered 38 stolen motorcycles and a Tata 407 vehicle from their possession.

Giving this information here today, a Haryana Police spokesperson informed that arrested mastermind identified as Liyakat, also carries a reward of Rs 5000 on his arrest. Another accused identified as Parvez alias Bolar.



Police team had got secret input that two persons of the gang will go to Mayapuri, Delhi via village Dewla to sell stolen motorcycles. Acting swiftly, police established a naka and arrested the duo from a Tata 407. Search of the vehicle led to the seizure of 11 motorcycles (without number plates). The engine and chassis number of canter were also found erased. All bikes were found stolen from Gurugram, Faridabad, Delhi and Alwar in Rajasthan.



Initial interrogation revealed that Liyakat has a criminal background and carries a reward of Rs5000.

Both accused were taken on remand for further interrogation which further led to recovery of 27 motorcycles stolen from Haryana and neighbouring states of Delhi, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. Further probe into this case is underway. (JMT-INF ).