Ganesh Lakshminarayanan new CEO of Airtel's enterprise business

New Delhi: Bharti Airtel on Thursday announced the appointment of Ganesh Lakshminarayanan as the CEO of its enterprise business.

In his new role, Lakshminarayanan will be responsible for further strengthening Airtel's market leadership in the B2B segment and accelerate growth as enterprises undergo digital transformation to become future ready, said an Airtel statement. He will report to Ajay Chitkara, Director of Airtel Business.

The new CEO takes over from Ashish Arora, who will now be the CEO of Airtel's Global Business and look at expanding Airtel's global networks, including submarine cable systems, to serve international and domestic customers.

Commenting on the appointment, Gopal Vittal, MD & CEO, Bharti Airtel said: "Airtel has always been a destination for top talent and I am delighted to welcome Ganesh to the Airtel Business team. Digital transformation of India has thrown up massive growth opportunities and Airtel is well positioned to leverage these."

"I am confident that Ganesh's rich experience will add immense value to our growth plans," he said.

—IANS