Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Special 580 kg laddu transported to Hyderabad for the occasion

Hyderabad: To make the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi yet more special, a Tapeswaram-based sweet firm prepared a special laddu, weighing 580 kilograms.

The laddu, popularly known as 'Maha Prasadam', was transported to Hyderabad's Film Nagar Wednesday evening. It will be brought to Khairatabad Ganesh Mandap later in the day. The Prasadam will be distributed among the people after the completion of Pooja.

The huge Laddu, a dessert of Indian sub-continent, prepared by PVVV Mallikarjuna Rao aka Malle Babu was made up with 220 kg of sugar, 145 kg of cow ghee, 175 kg of Bengal gram, 25 kg of Cashew nuts, 13 kg of almonds, 3 kg of cardamom, 1kg of green camphor.