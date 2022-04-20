Gandhi Will Always Be Ideal For Indian Society: Sinha

Ghazipur: Former union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manoj Sinha here said that father of nation Mahatma Gandhi who advocated non-violence and lead our country to freedom, will always be ideal for whole society.

Addressing the gathering here on Friday Mr Sinha said "Everyone should learn from life of Mahatma Gandhi who showed path of non-violence for freedom. He said that society can achieve highest level by adopting preaching of Gandhi". A foot march of 150 kilometer was held on 150th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. BJP leader said whole world has accepted ideology of Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shashtri, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay and Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherji.

He said public should promote and adopt cleanliness and environmental protection ideology of Gandhi. He said awareness should be spread about not use of plastic and cleanliness.

Slamming Opposition party Mr Sinha said that some political parties were taken Gandhi's name as property but always used him for political mileage. UNI