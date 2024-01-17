Ganai's Ram Temple Has Started Getting Decorated For Celebration On Jan 22

Pithoragarh (The Hawk): Tehsil Berinag and Gangolihat position between the mortal remains of Lord Ram-Sita and Lakshyman established in the Ram temple of Gangoli have started getting decorated in view of the consecration of the life of Lord Ram. People have immense faith in the Ram temple in Ganai Gangoli area, which is about eight km far from Raigarh. This temple was established during the independence movement. This temple is built at a place where people of the society had once collectively expressed their displeasure due to social disparity.

The number of people of Bora caste is high in this area. Many big villages including Chakh,jhawchuna belong to the Bora people. This place is also famous by the name of Kuthalia Bora. In the past, here there were stone wheels, stone mill for pulses, Silpatta, Loda, Panghat, jug made of stone and various items made of Ringal and bamboo, Chhapra, Doka, Supa, carpets big carpet. This place was also famous for hemp fibres ,a large quantity of things like axes, sacks, mats, ropes etc. were made from it. Because of their craftsmanship and work, these people must have got the sur name Bora.

Bahadur Singh Bora, an 80 year old resident of Chakh, said that being hurt by social discrimination, the people of Bora caste (Kuthaliya Bora) had collectively dedicated their sacred thread,janeu to the fire in the year 1939-40. On receiving the news of this, many big leaders including the then leader Pandit Govind Ballabh Pant, Ram Manohar Lohia reached this area. He gathered all the people and called a meeting in Jhalatola State and passed a resolution to eliminate discrimination. Later, a big yagya was performed in the Saryu river located at Seraghat. Pandit Pant asked everyone to wear the sacred thread. Since then, people of Bora caste again came into the mainstream of society by wearing sacred thread. Now Ram temple has been built at the same place where the people of Bora caste had expressed their displeasure. Statues of Ram-Sita, Lakshman and Hanuman were installed here. In later years, Rishikesh Giri, a disciple of Neeb Karauri Maharaj from Kainchi Dham of Nainital renovated the temple. He also installed statues of other gods and goddesses in the temple. Presently the temple has become grand. The priests of the temple are only people of Bora caste.

Ram temple priest Kundan Singh Bora said that people of the area come to the temple for worship. Since 1940,mass sacred thread rituals take place in the temple. All the people of the society participate enthusiastically in this.

Due to Pran Pratistha in Ayodhya on January 22, there will be recitation of Sundar Kand and havan in the temple and after the havan, a huge Bhandara will be organized. He told that puja is done regularly in the morning and evening in the temple. People keep visiting this temple throughout the year. Devki Devi, a resident of Kheti village, tells that earlier she used to go to Ram temple in groups on festival days and everyone used to bring the necessary things from there while returning.

