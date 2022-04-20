Games24x7 Rolls Out New Campaign For RummyCircle

New Delhi: The new campaign invites players from all over India to join the platform and show off their rummy skills and aims to bring out competitiveness of the game among the players.



Avik Das Kanungo, Director - Brand and Marketing Strategy, Games24x7, said, "The 360 degree marketing campaign 'Apna Game Dikhao' is a first-of-its-kind initiative in India's online rummy category. As a category leader, for the first time, we are opening up the rummy category to a much larger part of India with the campaign running across leading television channels, and all major OTT and digital platforms."

"As one of the pioneers of mobile gaming in India, we aim to establish the popularity of rummy as a competitive skill game of great entertainment value. We have seen a consistent increase in interest for the game from players across the country." The campaign includes a television campaign that will air across genres on all leading television channels. Apart from the hindi speaking market, customised versions of the TVC will run across major regional channels in West Bengal, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

The campaign will also run across all major OTT platforms and YouTube and the new positioning will be further amplified through high-frequency campaigns on social media and other digital platforms. The company aims to widen the reach of the campaign through strategic sponsorships and tie-ups with influencers across different regions of the country.

Kanungo said the primary objective of this new positioning campaign was to expand the company's brand footprint beyond the south market, which includes hindi speaking markets, Maharashtra, Gujarat and West Bengal.

"The 'Apna Game Dikhao' campaign brings alive rummy as a thinking person's game and we hope new players visit www.rummycircle.com and discover the awesome game playing experience," he said.

Games24x7 has been investing aggressively in its India-centric mobile games business, while also diversifying in the international gaming market in addition to building new and path-breaking technology products.

Kanungo said: "The reason for launching this fresh brand positioning is to open up the category of online rummy to a much wider audience across India and make the platform inviting for everyone. RummyCircle has seen 21 million app downloads from 2018."



