Galgotias Varsity students asked to submit fees by Apr 7

New Delhi: The National Students'' Union of India (NSUI) on Tuesday wrote to the Uttar Pradesh government complaining about a notice issued by the Galgotias University regarding the last date of submission of fees for the present semester.

The Congress'' student wing claimed that the college in a notice has mentioned that the admission of the students will be cancelled if they fail to submit their fees by April 7, 2020 despite the nationwide lockdown that is place till April 14 in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

.

"We demand the Uttar Pradesh government to give instructions to all the private universities to waive off fees for this semester," a letter by NSUI read.

Meanwhile, when IANS contacted the university regarding the controversial notice, the officials of the university initially denied that any such notice was sent.

"No such email has been sent by us regarding the fees submission date," the Vice Chancellor of the university told IANS.

However, when screenshots of the notice sent through email were shared, the VC claimed that these were automated generated notices.

"That should be an auto-generated email. I will get it checked," the VC added.

Some students of the university also confirmed that they had received such emails a week ago and the administration has declared that anyone who fails to pay the fees on time will have to pay a fine of Rs 200 per day.

--IANS