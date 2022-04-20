Galaxy Z Flip 5G to launch in China on July 22

Beijing: South Korean tech giant Samsung has confirmed through its official Weibo account that Galaxy Z Flip 5G will debut in China on July 22.

The device is expected to be launched globally via the company's 'Galaxy Unpacked' event on August 5.

According to GizmoChina, the pre-orders of the phone are expected to begin on the same launch date in China. The post also said that "new colours are scheduled."

The upcoming 5G phone was earlier spotted on the Chinese regulatory body TENAA's website. It is speculated that the Galaxy Flip 5G may be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC.

It is also speculated that the 5G variant of Galaxy Z Flip may feature two screens just like its predecessor, with the smaller display being 1.05 inches in size.

The smartphone is expected to feature a 12MP sensor on the front, along with a dual camera setup on the back with 12MP and 10MP sensors.

The device may feature a dual battery system with a total capacity of 3,204mAh and may also come with support for 15W fast charging.

—IANS