Galaxy S21 Ultra: Best premium Android experience, ever

New Delhi: Samsung has two flagship launches in a year and the first one which is the popular Galaxy S series is closing the gap with Apple iPhone launches and this year, it arrived in January to take on the newly-launched iPhone 12 series head-on.

Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G -- the third Ultra phone after the S20 and Note 20 Ultra -- has showcased some out-of-the-box innovations and the unique camera design, coupled with support for the Stylus (S) Pen.

The device offers a super camera system, lovely screen with high refresh rate and a better battery life than its predecessors -- meaning the device will help you work, create, play and stream at ease.

For those who are in the Android ecosystem, Galaxy S21 Ultra offers a real premium upgrade.

The top-end model Galaxy S21 Ultra in 12GB+256GB will cost Rs 105,999 (phantom black and silver colours) while Galaxy S21 Ultra with 16GB+512GB variant will be available for Rs 116,999 (phantom black colour) from January 29.

Is the device worth your money? Let us dig deeper.

The 6.8-inch S21 Ultra is much more comfortable to hold because it is a little narrow and has curved edges.

The USP of the device offering with Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O Display is camera placement.

It introduces an all-new, iconic 'Contour Cut' camera housing that seamlessly blends into the device's metal frame for a sleek aesthetic.

Basically, the camera bump is not there as it blends perfectly with the device at the top left corner at the back, which is a first in any smartphone.

Galaxy S21 Ultra available in Phantom Black and Phantom Silver and it is coated in a luxurious haze finish for an all-around sophisticated and timeless look.

The device also offers improved durability with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, the toughest Gorilla Glass yet.

It is a bit heavier than its predecessors but you will get used to it quickly.

The matted "phantom black" finish on the Gorilla Victus Glass on the back repels fingerprints quite well.

Galaxy S21 Ultra houses a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display.

For the first time, users no longer have to decide between the smoothness of a 120Hz refresh rate and a Quad HD+ display as you can choose both on S21 Ultra.

Be it gaming or streaming Netflix, the screen's refresh rate adjusts to the content you're viewing -- from 10Hz to 120Hz to ensure best image while staying power efficient to stretch your battery life even further.

Compared with the Galaxy S20, S21 Ultra offers a 25 per cent brighter picture at a 1,500 nits of peak brightness.

Galaxy S21 Ultra running Android 11 also has 'Eye Comfort Shield' to help reduce eye fatigue which is a biggest relief with the millennials and Gen Z who are hooked to their devices.

Now to the camera.

The device has a quad rear camera (ultra-wide, wide and dual tele-lenses) that features a upgraded 108MP pro sensor, from which you can capture 12-bit HDR photos with 64 times richer colour data and more than three times wider dynamic range.

The images, both indoor and outdoor, were sharp and on days when the sun was out, the photos came out awesome.

Galaxy S21 Ultra's improved 'Bright Night' sensor ensured smooth low-light photography.

With improved Night Mode and noise reduction, you can capture challenging shots -- like a dimly-lit room, or a landscape at night -- with excellent quality.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra features 100x Space Zoom which is powered by Samsung's first-ever Dual-tele lens system.

However, images will come grainy if you use it at its fullest so going up to to 30-40X is an optimum range for clicking precise moments when you are away from the location.

For the first time on a Galaxy smartphone, you can shoot in 4K at 60 fps across all lenses including front and rear four lenses.

For creativity and productivity, the support for popular S Pen -- which is a striking feature on Samsung Note series -- is now available but you need to purchase (and charge) S pen separately.

One has to wait for S Pen details a bit more.

With an improved battery, S21 Ultra offers faster speed, advanced computing and greater energy efficiency.

When the 5000mAh battery gets low, Galaxy S21 Ultra can reach a 50 per cent charge in just 30 minutes (It did reach half the charge in about 35 minutes).

There is, however, no expandable memory slot.

Conclusion: Galaxy S21 Ultra delivers with the most advanced pro-grade camera system so that you can capture stunning, studio-quality photos in various lightings and settings, or shoot and edit videos with new AI-powered features.

If you are looking for a true premium experience in Android, Galaxy S21 Ultra is your best bet. Nothing comes closer, for sure.

—IANS



