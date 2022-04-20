Galaxy S21 set to sell in 130 countries by next month

Seoul: Samsung Electronics on Friday said that its new flagship smartphone line has been officially launched globally, as the South Korean tech giant hopes its latest handsets can drive the company's mobile business amid fierce challenges from its rivals.

Sales of the Galaxy S21 series have started in 60 countries, including South Korea, the United States, Britain and India, according to Samsung.

The new mobile devices will be available in 130 countries by the end of February.

Samsung Galaxy S21 starts at Rs 69,999 for the base (8/128GB) model.

The Galaxy S21 series, which was unveiled on Jan. 14, comes in three models -- the entry-level S21, the mid-tier S21+ and the high-end S20 Ultra that supports the S-Pen stylus.

Samsung has been launching various marketing programs to boost sales of its new smartphone.

In South Korea, the company has been running the "Galaxy To Go" service where people can rent and use the S21 for up to three days. Samsung said more than 25,000 customers have so far used the service for the S21, more than triple from its previous service.

Samsung pins high hopes on the S21 series as the company faces tough challenges from its rivals, reports Yonhap news agency.

According to market researcher Counterpoint Research, Samsung defended its leading status in the 2020 smartphone market, but its market share dropped from 20 percent to 19 percent as its shipments declined from 296.8 million units to 255.7 million units.

—IANS



