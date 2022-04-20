Galaxy M51 will empower students, parents in pandemic: Samsung India

New Delhi: At a time when the ongoing pandemic has forced people to work from home and kids take online tutorials, devices in all form factors are being put to their maximum use and Samsung, with its new 'M series stack, is giving the student community an affordable yet powerful reason to continue with studies and professionals to finish office work with ease, a top company executive has stressed.

According to Asim Warsi, Senior Vice President, Samsung India, the company is working hard to ensure millions of Indians continue their online work as well as homework seamlessly.

"On the tablet side, we are seeing a very large growth in sales, search and enquiries. There has been a strong uptick in the Samsung Galaxy tab segment in the Covid and lockdown times. On the smartphone side, our Galaxy 'M51' is one such device that is 100 per cent reliable for the students as well as their parents," Warsi told IANS.

The truth is that several families in India cannot afford to buy laptops or notebooks with decent configurations for a longer work or school online period that come in at least Rs 40,000 and above range. For them, affordable smartphones are the saviour in these social distancing times.

"Overall, the Galaxy 'M' stack caters to the student community at large for reasons which are now obvious to all: a monster 7,000mAh battery that stays for longer period, a 6.7-inch Infinity-O display with Super AMOLED technology, Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Octa-Core processor for multitasking, 6GB RAM and 128GB storage (expandable to 512GB via microSD card) and more at an affordable price point," Warsi elaborated.

Galaxy M51, which is the company's ninth launch post lockdown, is priced at Rs 24,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant and Rs 26,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant. It also comes with an in-box Type C 25W superfast charger that aims to recharge the 7000mAh battery in less than two hours.

Not just devices to empower the working professional and student communities, said Warsi, the company is offering three new innovative programmes on its online store — Samsung Referral Programme, Samsung Student Programme and Samsung Shop 20K Advantage, which will reward customers including students when they shop online from Samsung.com.

The Samsung Student Programme enables the student community to get easy access to a special catalogue of products consisting of a range of smartphones, tablets, wearable and accessories.

These particular products are listed at a discounted price and come with added benefits like complimentary insurance, easy exchange offer, and convenient EMI options.

Students need their official college email IDs to access this store, or be authorised by a student credentials verification agency.

In addition, the 20K Advantage Programme gives users an opportunity to unlock 10 shopping vouchers worth Rs 20,000 in total value by registering on the app with their contact details.

"For Samsung, the Online Store (Samsung.com) is a key focus area for growth and we are targeting 10 per cent of our overall business in mobiles and consumer electronics through this important channel," Warsi said.

According to Warsi, the Galaxy 'M' series brand is a perfect reflection of its young owners, standing out as the most youthful, energetic and aspirational handset in the market.

"This success is an ode to the fact that M series was designed ground-up in India for the young Indian consumers and manufactured at our factory in Noida," Warsi noted.

–IANS