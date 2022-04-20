Gal Gadot remembers Wonder Woman audition

Los Angeles: Actress Gal Gadot has revealed she had no idea she was auditioning to play Wonder Woman in "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice". While the 30-year-old actress knew the audition was for "one of the franchises", she had no idea she was in the running to play the iconic superhero, reported Entertainment Weekly. Gadot read a scene from "Pulp Fiction" at her audition as producers wanted to keep details of the superhero movie under wraps. Recalling Zack Snyder's revelation, Gadot said, "He said, 'Well, I don't know how big she is in Israel...' and my jaw just dropped. There are so many expectations for this character, it's impossible not to? be a little nervous about it." After accepting the role, Gadot began six months of intense physical training, including swordplay, which she said has added numerous skills to her collection. New pictures from "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" were unveiled last week, and teased a potential romance between Gadot's Wonder Woman and Ben Affleck's Batman. Meanwhile, Snyder has defended Man of Steel's mass destruction ending, saying that he wouldn't have done anything differently had he known it would provoke criticism. PTI