Gail To Set Up Coaching Centres For Aspiring Techies From Poor

Dehradun: Gail (India) Ltd will set up two coaching centres in Uttarakhand to prepare meritorious students from poor families for the country's top engineering colleges including the IITs.

To be named Gail Utkarsha Super 100, the coaching centres will be established in Almora and Srinagar which will prepare 50 students each annually for the IITs and other top engineering colleges. Speaking at a ceremony where the MoU for setting up the centres was signed between Gail and the Centre for Social Responsibility and Leadership, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said with this initiative promising students from poor backgrounds could also dream big.

"They can also now dream of getting into the IITs and other top engineering colleges," he said. "Gail (India) Ltd's decision to spend Rs 2.50 crore per annum on Utkarsha Super 100 and to give scholarships of Rs 5,000 per month to every student who makes it to the top engineering colleges is a commendable step," he said.

Minister of State for Higher Education Dhan Singh Rawat said the opening of these coaching centres will also help talent hidden in the hills to come forward. Claiming that Gail (India) Ltd has pioneered several such initiatives under its corporate social responsibility, its CMD B C Tripathi said the two coaching centres, to come up in Kumaon and Garhwal regions of Uttarakhand, are part of the company's flagship Utkarsha project. PTI