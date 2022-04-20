Gail Gas Limited Organizes A Free Health Camp

Meerut (The Hawk): GAIL Gas Limited has organized a two-day free medical camp at Bijli Bamba Bypass CNG station Lohia Nagar, Hapur Road, Meerut in collaboration with National Youth Foundation. The camp was inaugurated by Vinay Kumar, General Manager (City Gas Distribution) and Office Incharge Meerut. The camp will also be held on 10 February. The camp has eye, ear, nose, larynx, rash, diabetes, spine, and bone counseling. It will be open to the general public from 10 am to 5 pm. Registration can also be done at the camp. The camp is organized under the Corporate Social Responsibility Program. GAIL Gas Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Maharatna GAIL (India) Limited and a leading city gas distribution company, which is poised to accelerate the city gas distribution business. The company is supplying natural gas - new age fuel to homes, industries, commercial units, and transport sectors. It is efficient, non-polluting, clean, and economical energy. In the domestic segment, PNG is used as an alternative to LPG and other polluting fuels such as coal, wood, etc. In industrial and commercial installations, PNG replaces fuels such as furnace oil (FO), light diesel oil (LDO), propane, commercial LPG, coal, wood, pet-coke, etc. The National Youth Foundation is a premier institution working for underprivileged elderly, women, and children in India. The Foundation was established on 19 June 2007 and is registered under the Societies Registration Act, 1860.