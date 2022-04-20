Gagan Narang Launches Shooting Academy In Lucknow

Lucknow: Olympic medallist Gagan Narang has taken another step in his attempt to provide state of the art facilities and sport science support to the young talented shooters of India by launching a new academy in Lucknow. He inaugurated the Gun for Glory (GFG) Shooting Academy in the capital of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.

The academy, which possesses an air-conditioned set up of 14 lanes in the 10-metre Air Rifle and Air Pistol Shooting, plans to include other disciplines of shooting in the near future. At the inauguration ceremony, Dr. Neelkanth Tiwari, the Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs, U.P., was present; he supported the initiative Narang had embarked upon with the vision of 2024.

"I would like to thank Mr. Tiwari and U.P. government for extending their support to the initiative. U.P. has lot of talent in shooting who could very well go on to become champion shooters for the country in the upcoming years. I am quite sure that with the help of proper training, facilities and world-class equipments, these talented kids will grow into world beaters and make the country proud," he said at the launch of the academy.

As the GFG lays its roadmap for more academies in the country, it is worth noting that the foundation has already nurtured and churned out world-class shooters such as Pooja Ghatkar, Mahima Turhi Aggarwal, Apurvi Chandela and Rahi Sarnobat. "We want more and more talented youngsters to take up the sport and earn laurels for the country. We will constantly conduct talent searches in Lucknow and promote and nurture the deserving candidates through scholarships," the London Olympic bronze medallist said.