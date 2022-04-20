Gaffe In Nomination Papers Leaves BJP's Rajeev Diler Red-Faced

Hathras: Rajeev Diler of BJP was left red-faced after a glaring error was pointed out in his nomination papers for the Lok Sabha polls.

Diler, who filed his nomination from Hathras constituency on March 26, had said in his affidavit that he completed the intermediate level but later clarified to the media that he failed to clear the higher secondary school examination.

"I am clarifying now that I am a high school failure. BJP was late in giving tickets to the candidates and hence, we were left with very less time to file our nominations. I was not aware of my mistake as my lawyer, in a hurry, prepared all the papers and submitted them to the election officer. I apologise for the same," he said on Friday.

Diler's mistake came to light after the scrutiny of the nomination papers was conducted on March 27 in Hathras constituency.

The polling for the Lok Sabha seat will take place on April 28 and the counting of votes is scheduled for May 23.