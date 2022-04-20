Gadkari To Inaugurate, Lay Foundation Stone Of 16 Highway Projects In UP

New Delhi: Union minister Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate and lay foundation stone of 16 highway projects worth around Rs 7,500 crore in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday.

Paving the way for development of Uttar Pradesh, these roads will enhance better connectivity, convenience and economic growth in the state, the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Union Minister for Road Transport, Highways and MSMEs Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate and lay foundation stone of 16 highway projects in Uttar Pradesh tomorrow," it said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will preside over the virtual function, the statement said.

"These projects for inauguration and foundation laying carry a road length of 505 kilometers, involving construction value of nearly Rs 7,500 crore," it said. —PTI