Gadkari Says 6-Laning Of Bengaluru Nidaghatta Section Of NH-275 Is Progressing Ahead

New Delhi (The Hawk): Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari has said New India of 21st Century is focused on building the best infrastructure facilities in the world. In a series of tweets he said keeping it in mind, the project for Six laning of Bengaluru Nidaghatta Section of NH-275 is progressing ahead with lots of promises.

Shri Gadkari said the Bangalore to Nidagatta section is the part of NH-275 which starts from the junction Near Panchamukhi Temple junction in Bangalore south zone and ends before Nidagatta. This road is a crucial stretch to tourism & economy as it passes through towns of Bidadi, Channapatana, Ramanagara, having the largest market for silk cocoons in Asia and provides access to Country’s only vulture sanctuary and will be connecting Srirangapatna, Mysore, Ooty, Kerala & Coorg,he added.

The Minister said once the project is completed, the present travel time of 3 hours shall be reduced to 90 mins that will bring down fuel consumption & carbon footprint. He said special care has been taken on the project with road safety enhancements like eliminating the at-grade Junctions and providing Vehicular Underpasses/ Overpasses to nullify the accidents/conflicts.

Shri Gadkari informed the 6 bypasses in the stretch are expected to reduce the traffic congestion and ensure health, environment & road safety of towns like Bidadi, Ramnagara, Channarayapatna, Maddur, Mandya and Srirangapatna for an aggregate length of 51.5km. He said delivering on the promise of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas', Team MoRTH under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is working round the clock to complete many such dynamic projects in all the corners of the country and bring prosperity to the people.